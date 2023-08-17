Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,852 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $81.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

