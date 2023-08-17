Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $834.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $870.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $720.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.