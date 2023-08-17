Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,685 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.