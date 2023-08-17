Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -329.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Neogen by 4,467.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Neogen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

