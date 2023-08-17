Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 166,942 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $115,189.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,934.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,888,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,189,944.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,500. The company has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

