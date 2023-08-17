Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.87 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $122.41 million and $2.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00263083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.65 or 0.00724994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00534059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00056899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00109368 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,475,731,347 coins and its circulating supply is 41,863,825,120 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

