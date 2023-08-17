Nervos Network Price Down 13.3% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $111.36 million and $3.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,423.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00242741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.00680402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00543891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00106881 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,480,563,290 coins and its circulating supply is 41,869,698,623 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

