Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 127.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 176,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

