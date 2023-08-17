Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

