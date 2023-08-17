New Found Gold’s (NFGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NFGC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 165,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $795.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.40. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 39.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

