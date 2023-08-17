New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 2,598 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

New Relic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 723,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

