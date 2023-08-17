News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

