News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NWSA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.32. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that News will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

