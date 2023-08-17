NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 318.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
