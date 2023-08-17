NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NextDecade Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Shares of NextDecade stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 882,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,626. The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 318.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.