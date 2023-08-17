NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $114,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,390.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $46.76 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

