NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.353-2.373 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NICE
NICE Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.