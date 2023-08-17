NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.353-2.373 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.

NICE opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $234.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.12. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

