NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.32 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.88.

NICE Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $234.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average of $210.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after buying an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $35,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

