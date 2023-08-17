Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,919 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $41,196.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arteris by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

