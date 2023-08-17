Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 1,043,700 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of TC Energy worth $61,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

