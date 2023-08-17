Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 10,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $163.74. 738,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

