Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 20,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29,994.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.21. 314,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $227.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

