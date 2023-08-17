Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up about 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $67,394,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

