Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 427.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.14. 251,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

