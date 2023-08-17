Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $942,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 28,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

