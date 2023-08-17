Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Ameresco worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 120.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Ameresco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,476. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.