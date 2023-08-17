Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 99,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,527. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

