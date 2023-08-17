Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 35,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.07% of Fluence Energy worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 1,189,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.