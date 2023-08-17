Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. 3,980,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

