Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after purchasing an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $122.86. 1,238,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,321. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

