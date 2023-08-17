Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

