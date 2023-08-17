NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NN Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. NN has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other NN news, Director Joao V. Faria acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,714,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,099 shares of company stock worth $99,824. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 24.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 222,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NN by 14.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

