Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $13.21. Noah shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 3,239 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Noah

Noah Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%.

Noah Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Noah by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Noah by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.