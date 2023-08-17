Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 231,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 68,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 price objective on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Report on Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Trading Down 13.7 %
About Noram Lithium
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Noram Lithium
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.