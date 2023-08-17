Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 231,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 68,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 price objective on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 19.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

