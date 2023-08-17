Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NSC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.80. 159,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

