Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.18.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

