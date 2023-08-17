Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Northeast Bank stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.18.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million.
Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.