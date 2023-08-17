Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces $1.87 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $427.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.