Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 515 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

