Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NEE stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

