Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

