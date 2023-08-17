NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
