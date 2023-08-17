NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NWHUF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.