NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

