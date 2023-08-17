Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwood Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.