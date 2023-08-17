Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Financial
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.