NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Shares of NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.36 and traded as low as C$14.24. NOVADAQ Technologies shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
NOVADAQ Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.36.
About NOVADAQ Technologies
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
