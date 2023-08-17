Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $101,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $1,353,734,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 174,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

