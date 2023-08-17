Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NVAX stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

