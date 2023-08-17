NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 10,149,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,869,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.