Nucleo Capital LTDA. Has $114.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium accounts for approximately 66.5% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned approximately 2.84% of Sigma Lithium worth $114,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. 73,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.