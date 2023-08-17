Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

NTR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. 743,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.