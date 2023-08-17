Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 335,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 85,730 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,276,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

