Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 335,445 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.45.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.